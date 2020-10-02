Beijing Grand Auto Show (China) got off to a good start. The crowd is at the rendezvous, the Chinese are again hungry for consumption. Nearly 800 vehicles are on display, China is the world’s largest automobile market. “The Beijing Motor Show is the only auto show held this year in the world. Here car sales are picking up quickly“, Explain Chen Wei, Citroën sales manager.



September would be a record month: of them million vehicles sold, a good estimated at 12%. The crisis of Covid-19 seems far away. “This month, we sold 254 cars, we are almost at the same level as last year“says Gao Xinpei, Nissan sales manager. Electricity is popular with consumers, with 560,000 electric cars sold in 8 months. “Worldwide sales are expected to fall by at least 20% this year, except in China where the breakage is limited, the country is almost healed and the market is on the rise“, explains Arnaud Miguet, for France Télévisions from China

The JT

The other subjects of the news