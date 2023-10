China’s dictator Xi Jinping | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

In March of this year, cartoonist and activist Badiucao, who is a critic of the Chinese regime, revealed that impostors were posing as journalists from the Reuters Agency to gain access to information about Chinese opponents who participated in demonstrations against the dictator Xi Jinping.

According to information, the impostors assumed the identities of journalists Brenda Goh and Jessie Pang, and used fake profiles on the messaging app Telegram and the social network Instagram to communicate and collect information from dissidents targeted by the Chinese regime.

An administrator at Citizens Daily, an independent media outlet that was widely used by Chinese protesters, anonymously claimed that the imposters running the fake profiles were linked to China’s communist regime.

