China is increasing its use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and fake social media accounts to sow division in the United States and other countries, according to the latest report from Microsoft's threat analysis center, released on Thursday. -Friday (4).

Beijing has doubled its targets and increased the sophistication of its influence operations abroad, says Clint Watts, head of the American technology giant's threat analysis unit, in the report.

“China uses fake social media accounts to probe voters about what divides them most in order to sow discord and possibly influence the outcome of the November US presidential election in its favor,” explains Watts. “It has also increased its use of AI-generated content to advance its goals around the world.”

According to the report, Chinese influence operations continue to “opportunistically exploit” events such as the train derailment in Kentucky or the fires in Hawaii to generate distrust towards American authorities.

These polls on American domestic affairs “indicate a deliberate effort to better understand which demographic of voters supports which issue or position, and which issues are most divisive, ahead of the final stretch” of the race for the White House.

According to the report's conclusions, there is little evidence that these attempts to manipulate public opinion are having the effect China desires. The threat analysis center had reported at the end of 2023 that internet users “affiliated” with the Chinese government posed as American voters on social media with the aim of influencing the November 2022 midterm elections.

“This activity has continued and these accounts almost exclusively publish internal issues in the United States that generate division, such as global warming, border policies, drug use, immigration and racial tension”, points out Watts, remembering that important elections will occur this year around the world, mainly in India and South Korea.

“They use original videos, memes and infographics, as well as recycled content from other prominent political accounts”, explains the executive. He points out that Microsoft has seen an increase in AI-generated content defending Chinese positions ahead of January's presidential elections in Taiwan.

The report also claims that North Korea has begun using AI to steal cryptocurrencies, disrupt supply chains, and increase the effectiveness of military intelligence.