The China-USA trade dispute has influenced the global economy for years. An overview of the chronology of a conflict between two great powers.

In 2018, the US imposed punitive tariffs on China.

The dispute weakens the American economy.

So far there is no solution to the conflict.

A trade dispute has been raging between the USA and China since 2018. It was triggered by the US imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. These should balance the US trade deficit with China.

A trade deficit arises when a country imports more than it exports. The USA has had a large deficit in trade with China for many years. The low wage level and the steadily developing industry make China an ideal business location that attracts investment from many companies – including from the USA. Since the opening policy of the 1980s began, China has become the world’s workbench. Lately it has been trying to climb the value chain, developing its own technology products and innovations, for example in electromobility. Exports remain strong, as there is still a gap between China and western industrialized countries despite rising wages. There are also allegations that China is heavily subsidizing its companies in some sectors – such as steel – so that they are selling at dumping prices on world markets.

Former US President Donald Trump therefore issued punitive tariffs, which increased the prices of Chinese goods for importers and consumers in America. The goal was that the need for imported goods would decrease and the American economy would benefit. China also responded with tariffs on US goods. Whereupon the USA – and again China – initiated another round of punitive tariffs

This trade dispute continues today and no satisfactory solution has yet been found. The USA in particular urgently needs a compromise, since the punitive tariffs do not strengthen the American economy as hoped – but rather weaken it in view of higher prices. The hoped-for relocation of productions from China to the USA did not occur either.

China-USA trade dispute: causes and development

The trade dispute is based – in addition to political differences – on the longstanding resentment in the USA about the trade agreement with China. While the U.S. exported $ 130.4 billion in goods to China in 2017, it imported $ 505.6 billion in goods. In 2018, Trump therefore issued his punitive tariffs – and the trade war took its course.

Both the People’s Republic of China and the USA – like the EU – have been levying regular import duties for a long time. The new tariffs have nothing to do with these. The USA explicitly referred to them as punitive tariffs. Punitive tariffs differ from normal tariffs only in the reason for which the tariff is levied. The tariffs are intended to be punitive and to discipline the country against which the tariffs are imposed and to encourage them to behave in a certain way. Punitive tariffs can lead the affected state to give in, but they can also lead to retaliatory measures. For example, the state affected by the punitive tariffs can for its part impose punitive tariffs. As in the trade dispute between the People’s Republic of China and the USA, this can degenerate into a trade war in which the competing states punish each other with ever new punitive tariffs.

While the USA justified its punitive tariffs against China, among other things, with dumping or the theft of intellectual property by Chinese companies, the People’s Republic of China accused the USA of unfair customs practices. According to its own statements, China was willing to enter into dialogue, but was not afraid of a trade war despite high exports to the USA.

A trade war results in serious economic damage for both states and usually entails diplomatic measures. For example, the United States ordered the closure of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Houston. As a result, China closed the US consulate in Chengdu. At the same time, however, negotiations were held to solve the problem, in the course of which a partial agreement was reached. Further rounds of punitive tariffs were suspended and the first tariffs were lowered.

China-USA trade dispute: events in the timeline

The first step in the ongoing trade conflict was American punitive tariffs on washing machines and solar panels from Chona at the beginning of 2018. Then on March 22, 2018, the USA waived punitive tariffs on a whole range of goods with an import value of around 50 billion US dollars. China responded with retaliatory tariffs of $ 50 billion in April 2018.

On September 24, the US introduced punitive tariffs on 50 percent of all goods imports from China. China responded on September 24 with tariffs on US goods with an import value of around $ 60 billion.

Negotiations began to resolve the conflict. First, a preliminary agreement was reached at the G20 summit on December 2nd. But on May 10, 2019, the US raised tariffs again. China followed suit on June 1st. Partial agreement was reached in January 2020 and some tariffs were lowered.

Chronology of events:

January 2018: USA levies the first punitive tariffs, including for washing machines and solar panels

March 2018: More extensive US punitive tariffs against China

April 2018: China’s retaliatory tariffs against the US

September 2018: US punitive tariffs on 50 percent of all imports from China

December 2018: First attempts at agreement by both sides

May-June 2019: The conflict intensified further

January 2020: Agreement and first easing

China-USA trade dispute: Influence on the stock markets

The trade dispute had an impact on both the US and the People’s Republic of China stock markets. In mid-January 2019, the SSE share index in China was almost a third lower than a year earlier. The American Dow Jones share index also lost significant points at times. US tech companies and their suppliers that manufacture in China, in particular, lost a lot of their value. The stocks of American automakers also weakened.

In China, export companies in particular lost value – while Chinese companies that focus on the domestic market remained largely stable. In China, large tech stocks in particular lost ground. For example, the shares of Xiaomi and Huawei were particularly hard hit.

The trade dispute also put pressure on the stock markets internationally. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gave way at times. The German benchmark index DAX also came under pressure for a short time, but was not permanently affected by the trade dispute. Since an at least partial agreement in the trade dispute became apparent, the stock markets have been recovering.

China-USA trade dispute: effects on the Chinese and American economies

Numerous American companies have relocated their productions to other plants. Half of all US companies want to stop their production in China in the near future and move to Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam, for example. Here the wage level is similar to the Chinese one. If this relocation actually takes place, the People’s Republic will suffer considerable economic damage. However, some economists see the conflict as having little impact in the long term. They predict a rising wage level in China as the standard of living is growing steadily. Then numerous companies would move to cheaper countries anyway, even if there are no punitive tariffs.

Contrary to what Donald Trump announced, the US economy is not benefiting from the trade dispute. On the contrary, the US is now less competitive, especially with Europe. For consumers: the prices for various products are already rising. Consumer goods bought by lower income groups are particularly hard hit. These could be up to 7 percent more expensive. While exports to China fell by 34 percent by 2019, imports from China to the US remained the same. So the US trade deficit has grown even bigger.

China-USA trade dispute: the consequences for Germany

In the modern economy, changes in individual states can quickly have global consequences. The consequences of the conflict for Germany are correspondingly great. This mainly applies to supply chains. Numerous German companies based in China report problems due to missing goods and extended delivery times, as the channels from and to the USA in China no longer function smoothly. So far, however, there has been no emigration of German companies from China.

China-USA trade dispute: conflict resolution

Both parties have an interest in finding a solution to the conflict. One way to do this would be through a trade agreement. In this agreement, both states can determine the level of customs duties and the amount of imports and exports. Above all, the US wants to balance the trade deficit. China’s economy is primarily interested in reliable supply chains.

The corona pandemic has caused enormous economic damage in the USA, from which the economy must first recover. Meanwhile, China’s economy is already growing again. When negotiating a trade agreement, China therefore has more leverage, at least in the short term.

So far, however, there is no comprehensive solution in sight, despite regular negotiations. A first trade agreement in January 2020 laid the foundation. Since then, the world economy has been waiting for further agreements that should bring concrete solutions to the conflict.