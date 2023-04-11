French President Emmanuel Macronarguing that the EU should maintain its own line in relations with China just as Beijing was launching “maneuvers around Taiwan”, chose the “best way to divide Europe”, when its goal should be exactly the opposite. With his interview with Les Echos and Politico Europe, Macron “turned everyone against”. This was told to Adnkronos by the co-president of the Greens/Ale group in the European Parliament, Philippe Lamberts.

“Once again – says Lamberts – he would have done better to limit himself, frankly. Also for French prestige: if he wants France to have influence in Europe, this is not the best way” to get it.

In practice, however, Macron does nothing but argue that the EU should avoid having a line that is too flat on that of the US and that it should pursue a policy that is more aware of its own interests: “Nobody says the opposite – observes the Belgian politician – I would also say that the idea of ​​a European sovereignty has made some progress due to the Covid-19 epidemic and the war, but we know well, from the way he speaks, that it is the old anti-Atlantist French fire that is expressing itself”.

For Lamberts, therefore, the French president “to talk like that he was certainly wrong. I am a supporter of European strategic autonomy, but strategic autonomy does not mean equidistance, it does not mean positioning oneself differently from the USA regardless. It depends on the cases and the situations: in any case”, addressing the issue the way he did by talking to Les Echos “he turned against everyone“.

In fact, the French president observes that Europe should avoid getting trapped by an escalation of tensions between the USA and China, because an escalation of an already tense situation would not be in our interests: “There are things that are said – observes the ecologist – and other things that are not said”, of which one can still be “in the know”.

But to speak like that just “as China maneuvers around Taiwan…”, Lamberts spreads his arms. “But above all – he adds – Macron’s first goal should be to unite Europe. But the moment he says it and the way he does it is the best way to divide Europe. And who benefits from this? Of China and Russia. Frankly…”, he concludes.