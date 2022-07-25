China | US military commander: China has become more aggressive militarily

According to General Mark Milley, encounters between the United States and its partners with the Chinese armed forces have increased significantly.

China’s the armed forces have become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the commander of the US Armed Forces, Gen. Mark Milley says.

According to Milley, the United States and several of its partners have had many encounters with Chinese armed forces in the Pacific in recent years. Dangerous incidents have increased “equally”, Milley told the news agency on Sunday According to AP.

In addition to the United States, at least Japan, Canada, Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam have had encounters with Chinese warships. According to Milley, these cases have increased significantly.

“China’s armed forces have changed both on land and at sea significantly more aggressive in this area,” he stated.

United States trying to strengthen its relations in the Pacific because of China’s growing influence. President Joe Biden the administration sees China as the most significant long-term security challenge.

In April, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands. It is feared that it will lead to the construction of a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific. The United States and Australia have informed the Solomon Islands that the establishment of the base will not be tolerated.

According to Milley, China is trying to gain a grip on the Pacific regions for its own benefit, and the consequences are not “necessarily favorable” for US allies.

China’s provocations around Taiwan have raised fears in the West that China might try to take over the island. The US believes that China will be preparing for an attack by 2027.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, although in practice Taiwan is an independent island nation.

The United States is Taiwan’s main supporter and arms supplier. In May, Biden announced that the United States would help Taiwan defend itself if China attacked the island.

China has told the US that it will not compromise on Taiwan. In China’s opinion, the United States is harming its relations with China and the security of the Taiwan Strait with its actions.

General Milley was in Indonesia on Sunday to meet with the commander of the country’s armed forces Andika Perkasa.

Earlier this year, the United States approved a $13.9 billion fighter jet deal with Indonesia. The countries have also agreed to organize joint naval exercises.

Indonesia is a long-standing partner of the United States in the Pacific. According to Milley, the Pacific countries themselves hope for the presence of the United States in the region.

“We want to work with them to develop interoperability and modernize our armed forces together,” Milley said.

China condemns the actions of the US and accuses it of building an “Asian NATO”.

Milley will travel to Australia later this week for a meeting of Indo-Pacific military leaders.