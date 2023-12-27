Intelligence war: this is how the Chinese 007s beat the CIA

From arrival to power of Xi Jinping In the 2013 there China has also gained positions in that of espionage. A new investigation by New York post reports as the Ministry of State Security (Mss), China's main intelligence agency, now represents a challenge to its equivalent American, the CIA.

The MSS carries out espionage activities both abroad, through the recruitment of US citizens, and at home, concentrating responsibilities entrusted to United States, to the CIA and the FBI respectively.

To take his place inMss And Chen Yixina trusted assistant to Xi, who has been assigned an expansion of duties for his men who even use the social media to alert the population to threats to the stability of the regime.

One of the factors that allowed i successes of the Chinese 007s in recent years it has been theelimination between 2010 and 2012 of a net composed of at least two dozen American spies which according to what was reported in another investigation conducted by the Wall Street Journal has not yet been reconstituted.

To guarantee the MSS agents an edge they would be there Chinese economic strength and industrial policies that allow the use of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to often put the Americans in the corner.

“We've been counting tanks and understanding missile capabilities longer than we've been focusing on semiconductors, AI algorithms, or biotech-related tools,” he says. David Cohen, deputy director of the CIA, who specifies that during Joe Biden's presidency, the Langley Agency is investing and reorganizing resources to counter the progress achieved by Beijing. This seems not to be enough.

