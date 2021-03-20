China urged the United States to lift the sanctions imposed over Hong Kong. It is reported by RIA News with reference to Beijing’s statement following a meeting with American representatives in Alaska.

“We call on the United States to abide by international law and basic norms of international relations, to respect the decision of the National People’s Congress to improve the electoral system of Hong Kong,” the statement said.

China said the United States should stop supporting the forces of supporters of Hong Kong independence, “lift illegal sanctions against Chinese officials and institutions.” It is noted that otherwise Beijing will give Washington a “decisive” answer.

Hong Kong’s National Security Law was passed by the Chinese parliament on June 30. It empowers the Chinese authorities to suppress actions that they perceive as a threat to national security, in particular to prevent protests and hold their leaders accountable. In Washington, the adoption of the law was called annexation. China insisted that these issues were related to the country’s internal affairs.

Hong Kong returned to China from a lease agreement between it and Britain in 1997. According to the joint declaration of China and Britain, the city was promised wide autonomy for 50 years.