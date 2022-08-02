Head of Chinese Delegation Fu Tsong urged NPT conference to discuss AUKUS challenges

Fu Tsong, head of the Chinese delegation to the NPT Review Conference, urged participants to carefully discuss the challenges posed by the Australian-US-UK-AUKUS military partnership. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, the cooperation of the US, UK and Australia on nuclear submarines “poses serious risks in the field of nuclear proliferation, which is contrary to the goals and objectives of the NPT.”

According to Fu Tsong, “the review conference should hold intensive discussions about the effect of such a partnership in all aspects, including in terms of challenges to the IAEA’s security guarantee system.”

Earlier, the countries of the AUKUS bloc held a meeting in Washington, where they discussed the provision of nuclear submarines to Australia without nuclear weapons in the shortest possible time. Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, took part in the consultations.

On July 22, it became known that Australia, within the framework of AUKUS, would allow the UK to use its naval bases in Perth in the west of the country to deploy nuclear submarines and patrol the waters of the South China Sea.