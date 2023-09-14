The dictators of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and China, Xi Jinping, met this Wednesday (13) in the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, capital of the Asian country, where they talked about diplomatic and commercial relations between the two countries .

During the conversations, the two dictators agreed to strengthen and update ties between their countries, emphasizing the commitment to “defend common interests and expand cooperation and mutual solidarity” between the two nations.

Maduro’s visit to China marked his first trip to the country since 2018 and concluded his journey, which included stops in cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai and Shandong province.

In total, 31 cooperation agreements were signed between the two nations this Wednesday. These agreements cover a wide range of areas, from agriculture to culture, economics, trade, energy, mining, education, science, technology, industry and aerospace development.

Through his account on X (new Twitter name), Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated that talks between Maduro and Xi Jinping resulted in an agreement that elevated bilateral relations between China and Venezuela to a “partnership strategy in its own right”.

One of the most highlighted points of the meeting was Venezuela’s commitment to supporting the Chinese initiative known as the New Silk Road, a project by the communist country that aims to strengthen its global trade infrastructure and expand its political influence.

Furthermore, both countries agreed to intensify communication between their regimes, further deepening bilateral relations that were established in 1974 and largely strengthened during the regime of the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

The dictator Maduro, through social media, declared that the two nations are beginning to write a “new history in their relations”, demonstrating optimism regarding the future of Sino-Venezuelan cooperation.

Currently, China is Venezuela’s main creditor, with loans totaling around US$50 billion (R$245 billion at current exchange rates), which are being paid mainly with oil shipments, considering Venezuela’s vast reserves. (With EFE Agency)