Tom’s Hardware: China Mobile Releases Smart Home SIM Card With Encryption

Chinese telecommunications company China Mobile has released a SIM card for smart home devices. About it reports Tom’s Hardware edition.

The Super SIM device received the CC2560A identifier and an integrated RISC-V core. The SIM card is not presented for use in smartphones – it will be used in Internet of Things and smart home devices.

It has a dedicated RISC-V core running at 120 megahertz. According to the company’s engineers, Super SIM is capable of providing ten times the data transfer rate of a regular SIM card. In addition, it has built-in encryption to protect device data from hacking. The SIM card received support for SWP, QSPI, SPI, I2C and UART interfaces for communication with various radio modules.

The capacity of the new SIM card is 2.5 megabytes, which is about 10 times more than classic SIM cards. According to China Mobile representatives, Super SIM can also be used in electronic student IDs, digital car keys, and public transport. The cost of the device is not disclosed.

In February, the German company Deutsche Telekom released the rSIM card, which can be used to record several communication tariffs. It is primarily intended for Internet of Things devices.