Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 16:46

The Chinese government announced on Saturday night, the 3rd, a guideline to boost the consumption of basic items. The plan seeks to improve the quality of services and expand the economic presence of the food and beverage industry, in addition to stimulating tourism and culture in the country.

According to the statement on the government website, the plan seeks to promote a series of measures to increase consumption and quality of life, including the launch of activities focused on culture and the entry of foreign visitors throughout the country, in addition to accelerating the resumption of flights and strengthening the offer of payment services. The government also plans to extend visa exemption to more countries.

Consumption related to sports, education and training, and residential services will also be encouraged, the Chinese government said.

Other fronts such as promoting social commerce, live commerce, green consumption, e-sports and health are also on the radar.