China, United Kingdom, Mexico and Japan, the countries to which we most export Iberian ham

The fame of one of the emblems of Spanish gastronomy such as Iberian ham. There are innumerable tourists who arrive at our geography eager to try one of our delicacies. But, what countries do we export most Iberian ham, through our companies?

According to the figures of the Interprofessional Association of Iberian Pork (ASICI)exports that have grown the most in the last five years have been in China, the United Kingdom, Japan and Mexico. In addition all the Iberian ham exported to all countries, not only to the four mentioned, the growth since 2020 has been 56.5%.

This growth of the desire to consume Iberian ham has been translated, in total, in A billing of 722.14 million euros only during the past 2024an eloquent figure that shows that the Iberian ham has as many devotees inside our borders. Or who knows if more.

China and the United Kingdom, ahead

Specifically and with the annual figures of Asici in the hand, China and United Kingdom They are the nations that lead the list of countries that have bought and consumed more Iberian ham in the last five years, their orders, respectively, since 2020.

The figures of Japan and Mexico They do not show that they like one of the most appreciated jewels of our geography, since between both countries and only for 2024 the Spanish companies that are responsible for sending Iberian ham beyond our borders came to invoice 22 million euros.

The reasons that Asici argue of so much success is due, in part, International campaignsbacked by the European Union, which blow and much in favor of the growth of our products in the international market. These are campaigns that manage to make our best ham known and that reach directly to the palate of consumers and professionals.