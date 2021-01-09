On Saturday January 9, China, which thought it could leave the epidemic behind, is facing the appearance of more than 300 new cases. 18 million inhabitants are again placed in quarantine. The country “is in war mode again, these are the words of the authorities. In neighboring Beijing province, in two cities […] There are 350 cases of Covid-19 and this is the Chinese method: for 350 cases, 18 million are confined tonight“, reveals Arnauld Miguet, live on site.

In addition, schools, supermarkets and shops are closed. Public transport, for its part, no longer works. All the inhabitants of the two cities concerned will have to be tested. 40,000 doctors and nurses have just arrived as reinforcements. The tension is palpable. As the Chinese New Year approaches, authorities advise to limit travel as much as possible to avoid any further spread.