Behind closed doors and in just over two hours, this Friday Michael Spavor, one of the two Canadians arrested in December 2018, was tried in China after the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei’s ‘heiress’ by an extradition order from the United States . Accused in June of last year of espionage, he appeared before a court in Dandong, a city on the border with North Korea where he had his company of cultural and business relations with that country. But neither the diplomats nor the journalists who attended the scene were able to access the court, which claimed that it was not a process open to the public because it dealt with state secrets.

Spavor, who arranged for former basketball star Dennis Rodman’s visits to Pyongyang because he is apparently friends with North Korean warlord Kim Jong-un, faces a lengthy prison sentence for allegedly “spying on and supplying foreign secrets of Condition”. Due to the opacity of the authoritarian Chinese regime and its arrest just after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada accuses Beijing of practicing “hostage diplomacy” to secure the release of Huawei’s ‘heiress’.

THE KEY: Maximum tension. Next week the other defendant will sit on the bench, in the worst crisis between Beijing and Ottawa

With a 99% conviction rate in Chinese courts, few expect 45-year-old Spavor to be acquitted. The same fate is feared for former diplomat and analyst Michael Kovrig, who will be tried next week. “We are disappointed by the lack of access and transparency.

National security



The reason they have given us is a so-called national security law and they believe that domestic norms are above international law, but in fact this is not the case. China has an international obligation to allow consular access, “criticized Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel to journalists gathered outside the court, according to Reuters.

The case of ‘Los Michaels’, as it is known, has dynamited relations between Beijing and Ottawa, faced by the extradition process to the United States opened against the daughter of the founder of Huawei. Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have called for their release from China, but it seems that ‘The Michaels’ are nothing more than pawns in disputes between these countries.