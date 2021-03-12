China tried to put pressure on Ukraine over the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant in Zaporozhye. The PRC demanded that Ukraine take into account the interests of Chinese investor companies. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Zhao Lijian, reports TASS…

“We demand that Ukraine take into account the legal rights of Chinese enterprises and investors,” he said and added that Beijing is monitoring the situation and “insists that this issue be resolved in the right way.”

The Ukrainian authorities decided to nationalize the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant earlier in March, thus taking it away from the Chinese company Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings and its partners.

Motor Sich is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engines for aviation and industrial gas turbine units. Chinese investors have been investing in it since 2016. Now de facto they own 75 percent of the company’s shares, but the deal has not been officially finalized, it was blocked by the Ukrainian authorities. The NSDC suspected that the real goal of the Chinese was not the development of the plant, but the export of technologies and capacities to their country.

Earlier on Friday, March 12, Anatoly Amelin, director of economic programs at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, announced that the nationalization of the enterprise by Ukraine would deal a “hard blow” to the investment climate in the country and cause a sharp reaction from China.