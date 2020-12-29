The twelve men, arrested in August while trying to flee Hong Kong by speedboat, are charged with illegal border crossing. “Their only crime is to have fled tyranny”, said a spokesperson for the United States Embassy in Beijing.

The trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, arrested in August as they tried to flee Hong Kong by speedboat, began Monday (December 28) in China. Six months after the adoption of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, the hearing is emblematic of Beijing’s takeover of the former British colony, which has become a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The verdict will be announced later, said the Chinese court, which on Monday tried ten of the 12 members of this group accused of illegal border crossing. The 12 men, the youngest of whom was 16, were arrested by the Chinese Coast Guard 70 km outside the autonomous territory on August 23, awhen they were trying to reach from Taiwan. Two of them are accused of having organized the escape of the whole group. They face a heavier sentence of up to seven years in prison.

“Their only crime is to have fled tyranny”, said a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Beijing, adding that “Communist China stops at nothing to prevent its nationals from going to find freedom elsewhere”. A spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy expressed his “firm opposition” about the U.S. Embassy urging Washington to “stop all interference” in its internal affairs. “The laws must be respected and offenders prosecuted”, he stressed.