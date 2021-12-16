Winner of the 2021 Reporters Without Borders award, Chinese Zhang Zhan is one of 127 journalists arrested in the country this year| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released this Thursday (16) its annual report on violence committed against journalists around the world, which pointed to a record number of arbitrary arrests.

According to the report, the RSF registered 488 journalists and media employees imprisoned for their profession, the highest number since the annual report was published in 1995, and a 20% increase compared to 2020. , 65 are held hostage. On the other hand, the number of journalists killed in the year (46) is the lowest recorded by the organization since 2003.

RSF highlighted that five countries alone accounted for more than half of the arbitrary arrests of media professionals: China (127), Myanmar (53), Vietnam (43), Belarus (32) and Saudi Arabia (31). China appeared for the fifth consecutive year as the country with the highest number of arrests of journalists, mainly due to the increase in arrests in Hong Kong.

According to the report, of the 488 journalists imprisoned worldwide, 60 are women, 33% more than in 2020. China is also the country where the most female journalists are detained (19), including the winner of the RSF 2021 award , Zhang Zhan, whose family has expressed concern about his health.