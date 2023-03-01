Peking. China will soon begin training foreign astronauts to travel to its recently completed space station. The space program, long a source of national pride and a symbol of technological progress, will take on a new diplomatic and political character in ways similar to the US and former Soviet Union programs.

Several countries have asked to travel to Tiangong station, Chen Shanguang, an official with the program, said in an interview with state-run CCTV broadcast on Saturday.

“Soon we will start selecting candidates from those nations for joint flights to our space station, and they will be able to work with our astronauts to carry out scientific tasks in space,” Chen, deputy director of Chinese manned spaceflight planning, said in an interview collected on Sunday. Monday night by the official newspaper China Daily.

Candidates will go through an initial selection process before going to China for intensive instruction on how to operate the ships. Shenzhou, as well as life and work aboard the orbital outpost, he added.

“We also hope that foreign candidates can learn something about Chinese culture because they will be aboard a Chinese space station,” he said.

Chen did not clarify whether fluency in the language would be required, although experts interviewed by china daily they hoped it was the one from work at the station.

China completed Tiangong in November after adding the third of three modules: tianhe, which has the functions of command and accommodation.

Beijing built its plant after being locked out of the International Space Station (ISS), mainly because of US objections over the Chinese space program’s close ties to the People’s Liberation Army, the military branch of the Communist Party.

Although NASA is prohibited by law from most interactions with the Chinese program, Beijing has cooperated with the European Space Agency and individual nations on space projects.

However, the agency’s general director, Josef Aschbacher, pointed out in January that the ISS is the priority and “we do not have the political or budgetary approval nor the intention of getting involved in a second special station, that is, in participating in the China”.

Tiangong, at 66 tons, is much smaller than the ISS, at 465 tons. It can accommodate up to six astronauts, although each six-month mission consists of only three. It has a useful life of between 10 and 15 years.

On the other hand, the Japanese space agency Jaxa announced yesterday that it had selected a World Bank official and a doctor as astronauts, the first recruitments in 13 years. Ayu Yoneda, a surgeon at the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center, and Makoto Suwa, a disaster management specialist at the World Bank, were selected from more than 4,000 applicants. They must follow a two-year training.

At 28, Yoneda is the third woman to join the Japanese space program, whose current six astronauts are men.

At the end of the training, the two new astronauts may be called to carry out missions on board the ISS, or participate in the mission Sagebrush of NASA, which prepares the sending of humans to the Moon.