FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday that his office assesses that the spread of the virus was “most likely the result of a possible laboratory accident in Wuhan.”
Chinese officials denied the remarks, describing them as a smear campaign against Beijing.
“The United States once again raises the theory of laboratory leakage, which will not tarnish China’s reputation but diminish its own credibility,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular press conference on Wednesday.
Chinese response
- Ray’s comments follow a report earlier this week that said the US Department of Energy assesses that a leak from a Chinese laboratory was the most likely cause of the Covid outbreak.
- Other US intelligence agencies believe that the virus appeared as a result of natural factors.
- In his interview Tuesday, Ray also accused the Chinese government of trying to block US efforts to investigate the origins of the epidemic.
- In a statement, the FBI director said, “The Chinese government does everything in its power to try to thwart and disrupt the work that our US government and our close foreign partners are doing.”
- In response, spokeswoman Mao repeated the longstanding Chinese claim that the virus may have leaked from the US military research laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
- The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, “The United States should respect science and facts, cooperate with the World Health Organization as soon as possible, invite international experts to conduct tracking research in its country, and share research results with the international community.”
- The scientific community considers it crucial to determine the origin of an epidemic in order to better control or even prevent similar pandemics.
#China #United #States #origin #Corona #underestimate #credibility
Leave a Reply