FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday that his office assesses that the spread of the virus was “most likely the result of a possible laboratory accident in Wuhan.”

Chinese officials denied the remarks, describing them as a smear campaign against Beijing.

“The United States once again raises the theory of laboratory leakage, which will not tarnish China’s reputation but diminish its own credibility,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

