China is going to take another big step in the tense situation along the border from India to Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. China plans to invest about $ 146 billion in infrastructure in Tibet. These investments will also be made for starting new projects in addition to completing the ongoing projects. Satellite photographs have been showing signs of increasing China’s construction activities near the border in recent times. It also includes airbases, barracks and missile sites.The future of Tibet was discussed during a meeting of the Communist Party of China last week. In this, President Xi Jinping praised the work done so far and also said that more work needs to be done in this area. According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Jinping has said that many major infrastructure projects and public facilities are to be completed.



Work will begin in the coming weeks

This included the completion of the railway line between Sichuan to Tibet, the long-pending rail link between Nepal to Tibet, and the construction of a dry port in Tibet. News agency Reuters quoted its sources as saying that the construction of the railway line between Sichuan-Tibet connecting Chengdu and Lhasa will begin in the coming weeks. It is believed that the most challenging in the rail section being built at a cost of about 270 billion yuan is the geographical position along the border of India.

Attempt to connect Tibet with the rest of China

China is also pushing for a railway line between Tibet-Nepal connecting Kathmandu and Shigatse. This line will also pass through the border of India. China is trying to connect Tibet to the mainland of China via rail link. China deploys heavy security in Tibet. He is also engaged in suppressing the protest against him. With this, he also remains on the target of the world. In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would ban visas of Chinese officials who are not allowing diplomatic access to Tibet and are involved in human rights violations.