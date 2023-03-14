China will resume the issuance of various types of visas for foreigners as of March 15, the Chinese embassy in Washington reported on Monday, thus lifting restrictions in force since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the review and approval of new travel documents, visas issued before March 28, 2020 that are still valid will be valid to enter Chinasaid the embassy note.

China will also restore the possibility of granting visa-free entry to some types of travellers, such as visitors to the tourist resort Hainan, those traveling on cruise ships to Shanghai or groups of tourists arriving from Hong Kong or Macau.

While most countries began reopening international travel much earlier, China only began to move out of its drastic measures within the “zero covid” policy at the end of 2022, after protests against those restrictions.

Demonstrations in late November called for greater freedoms and even the resignation of President Xi Jinping, an opposition to communist rule not seen since the pro-democracy uprising the army suppressed in 1989.

In early December, the Chinese authorities ended the regime of mass testing, lockdowns and lengthy quarantines, but doing so caused a sudden spike in Covid cases.

Beijing announced at the end of December that foreign visitors no longer had to quarantine, but kept visa restrictions.

At that time, Beijing said it would “continue to adjust its visa policy for foreigners visiting China in a scientific and dynamic manner in accordance with (…) the pandemic situation.”

It also resumed the processing of Chinese passports for “tourism” or “visits from friends from abroad.”

With the increase in cases in China during the New Year holidays, Several countries, including Japan and South Korea, reinstated restrictions on Chinese visitors, to which Beijing responded by imposing its own restrictions in retaliation.

Before the virus lockdown was imposed, China welcomed 65.7 million international visitors in 2019, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.

AFP