Foreign ministers of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and China, Wang Yi, spoke 1 day after a meeting to end the conflict without the participation of Moscow

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday (7.Aug.2023) that Beijing remains “impartial” about the war in Ukraine. “In the Ukraine crisis, China will maintain an independent and impartial position, issue an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution at any international multilateral occasion”, said the Chinese diplomat, as announcement of the Russian ministry. Wang and Lavrov spoke on the phone 1 day after China participated in a meeting in Saudi Arabia, with representatives of 42 countries, to end the conflict. Moscow was not invited to the meeting.

