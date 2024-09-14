The Administration of the China Cyberspace (CAC) today made public a project to standardize the labeling of content generated by artificial intelligence (IA) to “protect national security and public interests.”

The project is now open for public comment until October 14, 2024, according to the institution.

AI-generated synthetic content, as defined by the proposed rules, includes any text, image, audio or video ccreated using artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the project, Internet information service providers must comply with standards mandatory national standards when labelling such content.

“Providers offering features such as downloading, copying or exporting AI-generated materials must ensure that explicit tags are embedded in the files,” the document said.

Likewise, platforms that distribute content will also have to regulate the dissemination of AI-generated materials, offering identification features and reminding users to disclose if their posts contain content generated by this technology.

Last July, the Asian giant approved provisional regulations to regulate generative artificial intelligence services similar to ChatGPT, which will be subject to “the regulations in force regarding information security, protection of personal data, intellectual property and “scientific and technological progress”.

Also this year, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology issued guidelines banning the use of generative AI for direct creation of statements in scientific research documents.

Several Chinese technology giants such as Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba have launched services based on artificial intelligence in recent months, although questions have arisen about the application of this type of technology in the Asian country due to the strong censorship imposed by the authorities.

