Last year, the coronavirus forced the plenary session of the Chinese Parliament, which always takes place at the beginning of March, to postpone for two months. This year, and with the epidemic already under control in the country, the National People’s Assembly recovers its usual date, but not normality.

Coming from all the provinces, many of them with the traditional costumes of their ethnic groups, from this Friday until the 11th about 3,000 deputies will meet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in the middle of Tiananmen Square and next to the entrance to the prohibited city. To get to the capital, armored to protect the new Emperor Xi Jinping, not only have they had to be tested for the coronavirus, but they also have to quarantine in their hotel rooms until the inauguration and then between their daily sessions.

To prevent risks, the authorities have limited the presence of Chinese and foreign journalists as much as possible, who must have spent the last 28 days in Beijing and will also undergo PCR tests and quarantine in a hotel room before covering meetings or conferences. press even by videoconference. The same applies to foreign diplomats invited to the Assembly, who are to spend the eve of the inauguration confined in the state guest residence in Diaoyutai.

In addition to breastfeeding for the control of the coronavirus, this organic Parliament of the regime, where almost all its deputies belong to the Communist Party, will approve the Government’s report, its economic goals for this year, the military budget and the new Five-Year Plan 2021-2025 . With this program, of which some objectives were already advanced at the end of last year, China seeks to ensure self-sufficiency, especially technological, in an international scenario that is increasingly hostile due to the pandemic. As its image has been greatly damaged by the initial concealment of the coronavirus, Beijing seeks to develop its own technology so as not to depend on foreigners in key sectors, such as microchips, and thus enhance its economic growth with high-value-added industry and not just manufacturing cheap.

“Some sectors, such as finance, will be slightly more liberalized and promises of opening up to the European Union have been made with the signing of the investment agreement, but China’s economic development has become more self-centered, made more autonomous ”, analyzes for ABC the political scientist Jean-Pierre Cabestan, of the Baptist University of Hong Kong. In his view, “Beijing has started to introduce its own decoupling policy to protect itself against the US trade war and the growing reserves and measures taken by other developed countries to protect their technologies, reduce their dependence on China and maintain a certain advantage. if possible”.

Oath of allegiance



After imposing the National Security Act in Hong Kong last year, which has criminalized virtually all political opposition in the former British colony, the Assembly will also reform its electoral system. With the imposition of the oath of allegiance and the demand for “patriotic” candidates, the authoritarian Chinese regime continues to use nationalism to identify the state with the Communist Party and thus veto opponents who demand democracy. “The events of recent years show that the electoral system must be improved to keep up with the times and guarantee the implementation of the principles ˝One country, two systems” and ˝Patriots administering Hong Kong, “justified the Assembly spokesman. Zhang Yesui, in a veiled allusion to the violent protests in 2019 calling for democracy.

For Professor Cabestan, who teaches at a university in the city, “democratic political life in Hong Kong is over. Only patriots, those who have sworn obedience to the communist regime, can participate in the elections. It will also affect the judges, who will be chosen from among Party cadres, ”Cabestan warns. Although he notes that “universities are still fine”, he warns that “many academics have become more cautious and have decided to move away from sensitive issues.”

In this sense, and after 28 hours of hearing during the last four days, a Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to 15 of the 47 politicians accused of subversion for organizing the primaries of the Democratic side. But they remained in prison because the Prosecutor’s Office has appealed the decision.

In addition, the National Assembly will address China’s environmental and demographic challenges in the post-coronavirus world.