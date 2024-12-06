Although it has lifted anti-natalist policies, China still does not have children to compensate for the rapid aging of its population and the public spending that will entail. A majority of Chinese university students do not want to get married, according to a survey just carried out by the Beijing Government. So, among the battery of more or less coercive measures provided by the communist regime, the official press now highlights a new one: all universities and colleges must in the future organize courses to promote marriage and birth.

“Educate in love” is the euphemism that heads the program, aimed at spreading positive ideas about conjugal love, marriage and children, when another year – the second in a row – of population decline in China marks. The arguments, according to Reuters, have been broadcast by the main media network Jinagsu Xinhua, following a survey among university students carried out by the official publication ‘China Population News’.

It concludes that 57 percent of university students in China have no interest in starting a relationship aimed at marriage, at least until they finish their studies and have secured a job. The communist regime considers that this sector of the population must be ‘a leader in the new policy of birth rate growth’, and that it is necessary to promote ‘a change in mentality’. The courses will also describe to young students the risks that the current demographic decline has for the country.

The measure joins others taken recently by China. Last September – already surpassed in population by India, and with the economy in a process of contraction for years – Beijing announced the increase in the retirement age to try to alleviate the inevitable: the communist mastodon will not be able to sustain itself from here its current pension and public health system in a few years, due to lack of contributing labor.









According to the government, the reasons are due to a longer life expectancy due to the improvement in the health of the population. But the measure is due to a very different reality: demographic aging is hitting China, after decades of communist ‘one-child’ policy to control the population.

A study by ‘The Economist’ revealed that in 2035 a third of the Chinese population will be over 60 years old. In other words, non-taxpayer and demander of pensions and health services. Demographic studies project a population of 1,390 million for that year, that is, twenty million less than today, as a result of the lack of birth rates.

Citizen control

Beijing imposed the ‘one-child’ policy in 1982 to reduce its population, with its sights set more on the political control of its citizens than on the economic dimension of the measure, which soon proved to be suicidal.

At first he was also murderous. It is estimated that millions of girls were victims of abortion – especially in rural areas – to give the opportunity for another pregnancy in search of a child. Millions of couples killed their girls at birth, to have the opportunity to have a male to support them in old age. Many others, especially in urban areas, resorted to prenatal diagnosis to obtain an abortion. In 2015, the communist regime allowed having more than one child. And in 2021 all impediments and fines were eliminated, too late to avoid what is known as ‘demographic winter’.