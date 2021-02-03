China will provide the international COVAX mechanism under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) with 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. This was announced on Wednesday, February 3, by the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

“We hope that countries <...> with the appropriate capabilities will take action, support COVAX with practical action, support the work of the World Health Organization, help developing countries in the timely procurement of vaccines and contribute to the international community’s fight against the pandemic,” leads ABC News Wenbin’s words.

It is noted that the PRC has already sent a large number of domestic vaccines, mainly to developing countries.

At the same time, WHO has begun the process of reviewing Chinese vaccines as recommended for use in emergency situations.

COVAX is an international mechanism within the WHO, designed to promote the receipt of vaccines against coronavirus in less affluent countries, with 190 countries and economies participating.

On January 22, UN independent expert on human rights and international solidarity, Obiora Okafor, noted that countries with high per capita incomes that have provided themselves with COVID-19 vaccines should pay attention to their fair distribution under the international COVAX mechanism.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, said on January 18 that the world is teetering on the brink of a moral catastrophe, and the plan to provide residents of different countries with a vaccine against coronavirus infection on equal terms is currently under threat.