According to “Reuters”, a measure by the Chinese Central Bank aims to improve the market’s perception of the economic segment

The Central Bank of China announced this Friday (25.Nov.2022) that it will offer cheap credit to financial companies interested in buying securities issued by real estate developers.

According to the agency Reutersthe initiative will serve to support the sector, hit by an economic crisis in the course of 2022. The expectation is that the measure will help private companies that operate in the country.

The real estate sector accounts for about 25% of the Chinese economy. The indebtedness caused several merged companies to interrupt construction.

In October, the average price of new homes in China fell 1.6% compared to 2021, the biggest since August 2015. It was the 6th consecutive retraction in the sector.

THE China’s inflation spiked of 2.8% in September, reaching the highest level in 2 years. According to the government, the increase was driven by the high price of pork.

The country is experiencing a new high in cases of covid-19. On Sunday (20.Nov. 2022), China recorded its 1st death from the disease in 6 months. The victim was an 87-year-old male.

To control the cases, the Chinese authorities have adopted the “covid zero” policy, which has directly reflected on the country’s economic indicators.