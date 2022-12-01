According to Reuters, the government will reduce the amount of testing required and allow positive cases to isolate at home.

According to the news agency, the change will take place after the protests that took place since Saturday (26.nov). According to a survey by the CNNChina recorded demonstrations in at least 16 cities, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, against the policy of “covid zero” in the country.

The city of Guangzhou, in southern China, announced on Wednesday (30.Nov) the easing of restrictions in some parts of the city. The cities of Chongqing and Zhengzhou also announced easing.

According to the Reutersmeasures should include reducing mass testing and “quick tests”, as well as indications for isolation in positive cases of covid-19. Currently, infected people must serve time in prison in specialized places for recovery.