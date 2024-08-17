Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 8:20

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced today that it will restrict exports of a mineral used in a wide range of products, from batteries to weapons.

New export controls will take effect on antimony from Sept. 15, aimed at protecting China’s security and interests and fulfilling its international non-proliferation obligations, the ministry said. Anyone wishing to export the mineral in various forms will have to apply for a license.

It was not immediately clear to what extent exports would be blocked, although the wording of “non-proliferation” suggested it could include weapons-related uses.

A brief explanation issued by the Commerce Ministry said exports that comply with regulations would be allowed, but that the government opposes any country using items from China “to engage in activities that undermine China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.”