China Daily: China will launch missions to Mars (Tianwen-3) and Jupiter (Tianwen-4)

In the coming years, China plans to launch missions to Mars (Tianwen-3) and Jupiter (Tianwen-4). This reports China Daily newspaper.

The Tianwen-3 mission is planned to softly land on the surface of Mars, collect samples of Martian soil and send them back to Earth. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2030.

The Tianwen-4 space probe, designed to explore the Jupiter system, is scheduled to be launched around the same time.

Chinese specialists have already begun work on both missions.

On June 25, China delivered soil from the far side of the Moon to Earth for the first time in human history. The Chang’e-6 capsule with soil from the Chinese automatic interplanetary station Chang’e-6 successfully landed at the Siziwanqi site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.