Highlights: China plans to increase investment in infrastructure development in Tibet

This will include railway line between Nepal and Tibet

Line will pass through Indian border, China’s presence will increase

Beijing / Kathmandu

Amidst the border dispute with India, China is trying to involve neighboring countries in its ranks diplomatically through investment. Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has made deals for the development of infrastructure in several countries. Through this, construction work is also accelerating near the border of India. He is doing something similar in Nepal as well. China has decided to invest more in the railway deal to connect Nepal to Tibet.

Investment in Nepal-Tibet Rail Line

In fact, recently China has planned to invest about $ 146 billion in infrastructure in Tibet. These investments will also be made for starting new projects in addition to completing the ongoing projects. This also includes the completion of the long-pending rail link between Nepal and Tibet. China is also pushing for a railway line between Tibet-Nepal connecting Kathmandu and Tibet’s second largest city of Shigatse.



Will pass through the border of India

Under the BRI, the 72 km railway line will pass from Tibet via Kathmandu to Lumbini which is close to the Indian border. Nepal is the buffer zone between China and India which India considers to be its natural partner but China has established its presence there. Sends a variety of assistance to Nepal and also invests extensively in infrastructure.

Question on China’s intention in Nepal

In the year 2018, there was a deal between Nepal and China for this, but so far it has not received much attention. On the other hand, the locals of Nepal are calling this project as ‘Kagatko Rail’ (Paper Rail) and ‘Sapanco Rail’ (Dream Rail). Experts believe that Nepal should be careful about the loan from China. Due to the small economy, questions are being raised in Nepal whether these loans can be refunded?