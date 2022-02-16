China will increase coal consumption this year to support its economic recovery after suffering several months of blackouts last year, Premier Li Keqiang announced, despite Beijing’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions.

The country suffered last summer (northern hemisphere, winter in Brazil) with the increase in the world cost of raw materials, in particular coal, which feeds 60% of its power plants.

The situation forced the plants to reduce the rhythm of generation in times of strong demand, which caused the rationing of electric energy and raised the production costs of the companies.

The situation subsequently stabilized.

Energy security, however, must be “preserved”, the Chinese premier said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“Coal supply will be increased and coal-fired power plants will be supported to operate at full capacity and generate more electricity,” Li Keqiang told a meeting on the country’s economic situation.

To relieve the pressure, the authorities had already authorized the reopening of coal mines in recent months.

At the same time, President Xi Jinping has pledged to start reducing CO2 emissions by 2030.

China is the country that invests the most in clean energy, but remains the world’s largest producer of coal and the biggest polluter on the planet.

According to official data, coal consumption in China increased by 4.7% last year.

