In your attempt to increase your wealth, China launched a climate manipulation program several decades ago, used, for example, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Now it intends to extend the program of “seeding clouds” to an area that reaches 5.5 million square kilometers, something that worries its neighboring countries.

The plan announced on December 2 through a statement from the State Council includes increasing the program consisting of add silver iodide or liquid nitrogen to clouds to form rain or snow that can mitigate droughts using military aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons. Furthermore, the hail suppression area aims to reach 580,000 square kilometers.

Framed in its “Celestial River” program, China also intends to carry out a diversion of water vapor on Mount Tibet through chimneys, informs The newspaper. From this mountain are born the rivers that serve as a resource for a large number of inhabitants of the planet like the Yangtze or the Yellow, which run through China, the Mekong, which is the great river of Southeast Asia, or the Ganges or the Brahmaputra, which run through India. The Chinese claim worries neighboring countries as the consequences are unpredictable.

Unpredictable effects

Although it is not a new technique, climate geoengineering has no clear limits. The installation of chimneys for the creation of artificial clouds is intended to become something structural, and not something specific as it could be its use for the Olympics or for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in October last year.

The environment could be affected by silver iodide, which falls dissolved in the precipitation it generates, affecting small microorganisms. In addition, the fact of favoring the rains in a place in a chronic way, in this case China, could affect other neighboring regions. India’s finance minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has demanded more information about the project and to know the consequences.