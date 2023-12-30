From January 1, 2024, North Americans will no longer need to present tickets, hotel reservations and an invitation letter

China will simplify visa applications for tourists from the United States from January 1, 2024, according to a statement released by Chinese embassy in Washington on Friday (Dec 29, 2023). Here's the complete, in English (PDF – 446 kB). Applicants will no longer need to present round-trip air tickets, hotel reservations, itinerary or an invitation letter.