Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 11:39

People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Governor Pan Gongsheng said the country will continue to adopt “accommodative stance” measures in monetary policy to increase financial support for the real economy through the use of “various tools.” “Prudent monetary policy is flexible, moderate, precise and effective,” the official said, according to a statement released today on the Chinese central bank’s website.

The PBOC will also consider initiatives to increase reserves, strengthen macroeconomic policies and support the consolidation of economic recovery, Pan said.

The PBoC governor’s comments came at a symposium held on Aug. 26 with central bank delegates, Chinese economists and financial firm directors to analyze China’s economic situation.

In a statement, the Chinese central bank said that experts made several suggestions on how to expand effective demand, improve consumption, stabilize expectations and increase domestic confidence, in addition to promoting the healthy development of the real estate market.