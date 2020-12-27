China will completely cut off flights to the UK from 28 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. This was reported on Sunday, December 27, by the PRC Civil Aviation Administration.

According to the ministry, the termination of air traffic between the countries is temporary. The decision was made by both Chinese and British airlines. TASS…

This measure is associated with the threat of the spread of a new strain of COVID-19, which was found in the UK.

Air traffic with the United Kingdom was suspended by more than 35 countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Ireland, Israel, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway. Russia has suspended flights with the UK since December 22.

Earlier, on December 14, a new mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered. At that time, there were about 1,000 infections in the south of the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new SARS-CoV-2 strain is more contagious. According to the politician, signs of the spread of a new variant of the virus indicate that it is 70% more infectious than the original strain.