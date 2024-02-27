China's Ministry of Emergency Management announced that it will ban indoor parking of electric motorcycles, as a measure to prevent fires caused by the batteries of these vehicleswhich have multiplied in recent months.

The measure will be applied nationwide and will affect the millions of users of electric motorcycles, vehicles ubiquitous in the cities of the Asian country, the local newspaper reported this Tuesday. Global Times.

Electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The announcement comes less than a week after At least 15 people die in a building in the eastern city of Nanjingdue to a fire apparently started on the lower floor, where residents left their bicycles and electric motorcycles.

The ministry indicated that “comprehensive inspections” will be carried out to detect and eliminate fire-related risks and dangers, especially in high-rise residential buildings.

The increase in fires caused by electric motorcycles throughout the country has recently generated concern among the population about the safety of the batteries of these vehicles.



Although many cities have established local technical standards for the safety of lithium batteries used in electric motorcycles, a mandatory national standard has not yet been implemented.

According to statistics from the National Fire and Rescue Administration cited by the newspaper, There were 21,000 reported cases of electric vehicle fires nationwide in 2023, an increase of 17.4 percent compared to 2022, a year in which the number of these incidents grew by 23.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last month called for “efforts” to reduce the frequency of fires and to “protect people's lives and property” and “social stability.”

EFE

