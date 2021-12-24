The Chinese central authorities have stressed the implementation of COVID-19 control and prevention measures in order to prevent the re-emergence and spread of the epidemic during the upcoming holiday season.

Efforts should be made to curb the flow of people and gatherings during the period from New Year’s Day to the Spring Festival holiday, said a joint circular issued by the General Offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council and reported by Xinhua.

The circular called on local authorities to strengthen pandemic control and prevention measures in port cities, and to strengthen surveillance and early warning systems for the pandemic. He also called for the strict application of pandemic control and prevention requirements during the usual peak holiday travel.

On the other hand, the circular urged the implementation of social assistance policies to ensure the basic living needs of the needy.

The 2022 Chinese Spring Festival falls on February 1st.

In a related context, the National Health Committee of China said, earlier today, that the Chinese mainland recorded 55 new cases of local infection with Covid-19 disease, and the committee added in its report today that among the new local cases, 52 cases in Shaanxi, and one case each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Guangxi, according to Xinhua.

The committee added that 32 new imported cases were also recorded in ten regions at the provincial level.