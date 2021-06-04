China | Tiananmen Massacre Remembrance Day filled the park year after year, but no more: Photos show how China has defeated Hong Kong’s freedom of speech

The Hong Kong administration banned a traditional candle demonstration citing a pandemic.
4.6. 14:39
In mainland China Discussing the Tiananmen massacre is virtually forbidden. Instead, the Chinese Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong has so far been able to recall how the Chinese army violently suppressed a demonstration in Beijing in 1989.
Traditionally, on June 4, a memorial service was held at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, attended by thousands of people. This year, on the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre, the Hong Kong government sent thousands of police officers to the streets to make sure there were no candlesticks on the streets.
Authorities denied the incident, citing a coronavirus pandemic. However, no significant numbers of infections have been detected in Hong Kong for a long time, only a few cases a day, if at all.
Police has also appealed to a new national security law to prevent people demanding democracy from taking to the streets.
Also last year, the memorial service was banned due to the pandemic. At the time, however, thousands of people arrived in Victoria Park despite the ban.
Many of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists are already in prison or have fled abroad.
