Argentina’s Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, meets with China’s Trade Minister, Wang Wentao, this Friday in Beijing. ARGENTINE MINISTRY OF ECONOMY (via REUTERS)

The Argentine government has found an ally in China to keep the economy afloat after the severe blow suffered by the drought. The Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced from Beijing an agreement to renew the swap of coins with China for 130,000 million yuan (equivalent to about 18,300 million dollars) for a period of three years and double the freely available funds with the sum of 35,000 million yuan (equivalent to almost 5,000 million dollars) to the which he had previously granted.

To access the extension, Argentina must first exhaust the first 35,000 million yuan that had already been delivered. At that time, with the prior consent of both parties, you will be able to access the second tranche for the same amount.

The Government of Alberto Fernández will be able to use this injection of money to support the official value of the peso and face the devaluation pressures of an exchange market split into multiple prices and with great access restrictions. The agreement closed with China allows it to expand the meager cushion of international reserves of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, which is at a minimum due to the drop in collection associated with losses from agribusiness, of up to 20,000 million dollars as a result of a drought without precedents.

Argentina does not have access to international credit and the strategy of financing the fiscal red with the issuance of currency has triggered inflation. The interannual CPI already exceeds 100% and forecasts for this year grow to 120%. The government urgently needs foreign currency to maintain the value of the peso, at least until the presidential elections in October.

In parallel with the negotiations with China, the Casa Rosada is holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the advance of some 10,000 million dollars provided for in the refinancing agreement of the 45,000 million debt assumed by Mauricio Macri in 2018. Any agreement with the Fund needs the support of the US, but also of China.

China’s main objective is to position the yuan as a currency of international exchange and gain ground against the dollar. A month ago, the two governments already signed an agreement for Argentina to stop paying for imports from the Asian country in the US currency and to do so in yuan. “The activated section of the swap between the BCRA and the People’s Bank of China can serve to provide liquidity to financial operations carried out in the yuan currency,” the Argentine Central Bank reported in a statement.

Throughout the week of his official visit to Beijing, the Minister of the Economy has also announced investment agreements, including the disbursement to resume work on the hydroelectric dams in the Argentine province of Santa Cruz, in Patagonia.

The success of Massa’s trip to China contrasts with the one made by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, a few weeks ago to Brazil. Fernández was seeking to obtain some type of agreement similar to that of China to replace the dollar in trade between the two great Mercosur partners. He left there with pats on the shoulder, but empty-handed.

