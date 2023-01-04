The Chinese government is angry about the corona tests imposed by various countries on visitors from China. Beijing is now threatening countermeasures against, among others, the United States and various European countries.

“We believe that the entry restrictions imposed by some countries against China have no scientific basis and that some of the excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” said Mao Ning, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, at a daily meeting yesterday. briefing.

“We strongly oppose any attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she added. It was not explained what steps China can or wants to take.

Growing list of countries

China has been annoyed for some time by the reactions elsewhere in the world to the new corona outbreak in China. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a corona test before boarding their flight. Other countries, including the US, UK, India, Japan and several European countries, have also imposed restrictions on travelers from China due to concerns about a lack of information about new waves of infection in China and fears of possible new variants of the virus. Chinese people arriving at Schiphol are not obliged to have themselves tested for corona.

In a response, a White House spokesman said China "has no reason to retaliate" against countries that "take prudent health measures to protect their citizens." The US travel restrictions on Chinese people were "based on public health and science." French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also defended the tests for Chinese people. As of today, anyone flying from China to France must present a negative test taken in the last 48 hours. There will also be random testing upon arrival. "We are in our role, my government has its role to protect the French," Borne said on the radio yesterday. Britain requires passengers from China to take a corona test from tomorrow before boarding the plane. The Swedish government is preparing to introduce travel restrictions. "At the same time, we are conducting a dialogue with our European colleagues to get the same rules as much as possible in the EU," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a statement. For the time being, Austria – just like Belgium – plans to test the waste water from all aircraft arriving from China for new variants of the corona virus.

Facts

Chinese health officials reported last week that they had submitted the latest data on China’s recent wave of infections to GISAID, a global scientific platform where information about flu viruses and coronavirus data is shared. The variants of the virus that are now fueling new infections in China would not be of concern and bear strong resemblance to the variants that had already been detected in other parts of the world in the past six months, GISAID reported Monday.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, who studies viruses at Vellore’s Christian Medical College in India, said the information provided by China did not indicate a possible new variant of the virus. India does require a negative test result for travelers from China and Hong Kong, but also from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Passengers from those countries must be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.

Japan will tighten corona checks on travelers from China from next week, it has been announced.

