China threatened this Friday to even impose the death penalty on “hardline supporters” of Taiwanese independence. This would be the maximum sentence in the most extreme cases among those who pursue secessionism on the island, according to guidelines published jointly by the highest judicial authorities and the Chinese Government, which have been echoed by state media. The guidelines, which have come into force since their publication, represent an additional point of pressure on the democratic island, but the Taipei Government has immediately replied that they will have no scope, since Beijing has no jurisdiction over its territory. It is “a crude provocation,” he assured.

The new guidance comes a month after Lai Ching-te, whom China calls a “dangerous” secessionist, took office as Taiwan’s president. His inauguration speech, in which he assured that the Republic of China (Taiwan’s official name) and the People’s Republic of China “are not subordinate to each other,” aroused the anger of Beijing, which responded with war maneuvers around of the island.

The Asian giant considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its territory, and treats it as a rebellious province that it intends to unify peacefully, although without renouncing the use of force if necessary. The maneuvers after Lai’s speech were aimed at “safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and effectively punishing secessionist activities,” according to Wang Wenbin, Chinese foreign spokesman, said at the time. Taiwan then regretted the “provocation” that threatened “the status quo of regional peace and stability.”

The new guideline calls on courts, prosecutors, public security, state security and administrative bodies to “severely punish hardline supporters of Taiwan independence for dividing the country and inciting crimes of division of the country.” The text ensures that “a very small number” of separatist stalwarts have carried out secessionist activities “that seriously endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and seriously harm the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait.” and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.”

The guidelines define criminal acts of country division as “starting or establishing Taiwan independence separatist organizations, carrying out separatist actions, attempting to change Taiwan’s legal status as part of China through amendments to Taiwan’s regulations or referendums.” They also contemplate crimes such as advocating Taiwan’s entry into international organizations limited to sovereign states or participating in official exchanges and military contacts abroad with the aim of creating “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” in the international community. Distorting or falsifying facts about Taiwan’s membership of China in areas such as education, culture, history and the media, or suppressing political parties, groups or individuals that support peaceful cross-strait relations will also be considered criminal conduct. and national unity, according to the document.

Life imprisonment

The text adds that the ringleaders or those who commit relevant crimes may be sentenced to life imprisonment or a prison sentence of more than 10 years. “Those who cause especially serious damage to the State and the people,” he adds, “may be sentenced to the death penalty.” Meanwhile, those who are only considered “active participants” can face prison sentences of between 3 and 10 years. The guidelines have been drawn up in accordance with China’s anti-secession law (2005) and the Chinese penal code, he stressed.

“The authorities in Beijing have absolutely no jurisdiction over Taiwan, and the so-called laws and regulations of the Chinese Communist Party have no binding force on our people,” Taipei immediately replied, through a statement from the Mainland Affairs Council, in charge of Strait issues. “The Government asks the people to feel calm and not allow themselves to be threatened or intimidated.”

