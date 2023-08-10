Chinese Ministry of Commerce threatens to retaliate against US investment restrictions

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Beijing reserves the right to take action in response to US investment restrictions. This is reported RIA News.

Beijing hopes that the United States will respect the laws of a market economy and the principles of fair competition, the ministry said. It is noted that the US authorities are breaking ties in the investment sphere.

The department said that Washington’s actions affect business decision-making by enterprises, destroy the international trade and economic order, and seriously undermine the security of global industrial supply chains.

“China expresses serious concern in this regard and reserves the right to take action,” the ministry added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a decree according to which the country will limit investment in China’s technology industry. The order was signed by the American leader in order to respond to the threat to US national security posed by feared countries that seek to create and use secret technologies for intelligence, surveillance or as a means in cyberspace.