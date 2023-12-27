The island has elections in January; ruling party, which leads the polls, maintains its position of independence from Beijing

China threatened, this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023), to impose new trade sanctions on Taiwan if the ruling party, the DDP (acronym in English for Democratic Progressive Party) maintains “obstinately” support for the island’s independence. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Taiwan will hold presidential elections on January 13. The DDP – the legend of the current president, Tsai Ing-Wen, and which leads the electoral polls – maintains the position that the island is independent. China considers it part of its territory, in the form of a breakaway province. The largest opposition party, the KMT (Kuomintang), defends rapprochement with Beijing.

Taiwan accused China of economic coercion and election interference after Beijing announced the end of tariff cuts on imports of some chemicals from the island. According to the Chinese government, Taipei violated a trade agreement signed by the two sides in 2010.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters on Wednesday (Dec 27) that “source” of the problems related to the 2010 agreement was the issue of independence.

“If the DDP authorities are determined to persevere, continue to stubbornly adhere to their stance on Taiwan independence and refuse to show regret, we support the relevant departments to take additional measures in accordance with regulations”, he stated.