The Global Positioning System (GPS) was initially designed as a military tool to carry out tasks such as missile guidance and drone operations, but over time this technology has become indispensable in civilian life.

“If we are exposed to a (cyber) attack, many logistics services, supply chains, and even agricultural, transportation and aviation systems may stop,” said Mickey Sherrill, a member of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, a former US Navy pilot. .

But the United States is not the only country that has a global navigation system based on satellites, as Russia has one and so does the European Union.

As for the newest entrant in this field, it is a Chinese system called “Beidou”.

A mistake woke the Chinese up

Historically, satellite navigation system technology has been based on teamwork, with each country offering other countries the use of its own system.

But China has realized the importance of having an international navigation system years ago, says former US diplomat Sarah Sewall.

She explained that “the Chinese talked about losing the ability to track missiles they had fired near the island of Taiwan, and they considered it a warning bell for them to create their own navigation system that guarantees the coverage and accuracy they want, while not relying on any other country in military operations.”

Spread the Chinese system globally

American experts believe that the Chinese global positioning system exceeds the military purpose, just as happened with the American system.

They say the new system stimulates China’s “massive economic development”, with expectations that it will bring in tens of billions of dollars annually, as well as gain Beijing’s influence globally.

Seoul reported that Beijing has tied the export of many forms of technology infrastructure to the data provided by the Chinese positioning system.

She pointed out that she had integrated this with Chinese offers for fifth-generation services for the “5G” cellular network, and supported this through her two initiatives, the Belt and Road and the Digital Silk Road.