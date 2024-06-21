China threatened this Friday (21) to impose the death penalty on those it described as “obstinate separatists” of Taiwan’s independence, increasing pressure on opponents despite Chinese courts having no jurisdiction on the democratically governed island.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, has made no secret of its dislike of President Lai Ching-te, who took office last month, saying he is a “separatist”, and has organized a series of war drills shortly after his possession.

Taiwan has complained of a pattern of increased Chinese pressure since Lai won the election in January, including continued military actions, trade sanctions and coast guard patrols around islands near China.

The new guidelines say China’s courts, prosecutors and public and state security organs should “severely punish Taiwan’s independence advocates for dividing the country and inciting secession crimes in accordance with the law, and resolutely defend Taiwan’s sovereignty national unity and territorial integrity,” according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The rules are being issued in accordance with laws already in force, the Chinese agency said. The legislation gives Beijing the legal basis for military action against Taiwan if the country secedes or appears poised to do so.

Sun Ping, an official with China’s Ministry of Public Security, told reporters in Beijing that the maximum penalty for the “crime of secession” was the death penalty. “The sharp sword of legal action will always be on the rise,” she said.

Also this Friday, Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council criticized Beijing’s action, asking that its people not feel threatened by the Chinese regime.

“The Beijing authorities have absolutely no jurisdiction over Taiwan, and the so-called laws and norms of the Chinese communists have no binding force on our people. The government appeals to the people of our country to feel at ease and not feel threatened or intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said in a statement.