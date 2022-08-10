Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

China’s military actions near Taiwan are coming to a head. In an exercise, Taipei now simulated an attack by China. The news ticker.

Update from Aug. 10, 8:21 a.m: China has again threatened to take Taiwan by military means if necessary. According to a white paper on the Taiwan question published by the Chinese government, Beijing will always make great efforts to achieve peaceful reunification with the island republic.

“But we will not refrain from using force and we reserve the right to take any necessary action,” it said. The use of force is the “last resort” “under compelling circumstances”. According to the Chinese leadership, foreign interference in Taiwan will not be tolerated.

Tensions with China: Pelosi defends visit to Taiwan

Update from August 9, 10:48 p.m.: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended her visit to Taiwan despite the massive tensions with China. “Yes, it was worth it,” said the 82-year-old, who traveled to Asia last week, in an interview with US broadcaster NBC on Tuesday. “What the Chinese are doing now is what they always do,” she said, referring to new military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait. The Democrat said she received “overwhelming bipartisan support” for her visit.

Taiwan’s drills appear unresponsive to China’s military maneuvers

Update from August 9, 7:47 a.m.: As announced on Monday, Taiwan held exercises to defend against a possible attack by China on Tuesday night. Live artillery shells and flares were fired in Taiwan’s southernmost district of Pingtung on Tuesday, a journalist from the AFP news agency reported on site. The exercise should have lasted about an hour. In the run-up to the exercises, China had held military maneuvers off the coast of Taiwan for days. The visit by Nancy Pelosi was the trigger for this.

According to the army spokesman the day before, the armed forces are using the exercises with hundreds of soldiers and 40 howitzers to practice “countermeasures against simulated enemy attacks on Taiwan”. The exercises had therefore been planned for some time and were not a reaction to China’s maneuvers.

Taiwanese army artillery is fired during a military exercise in the Pingtung region on Tuesday. © SAM YEH/AFP

Taiwan plans military exercises – no reaction to Chinese maneuvers

Update from August 8th, 7:45 p.m.: Amid continued Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, the self-governing island plans to hold exercises of its own. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry stressed, “China’s provocations and aggression have disrupted the status quo in the Taiwan Straits and increased tensions in the region.” Taiwan itself has now announced drills by its land forces for this week. According to the military, these will be held on Tuesday and Thursday in Pingtung, the island’s southernmost county.

The Taiwanese army will “practice countermeasures against simulated enemy attacks on Taiwan,” an armed forces spokesman told AFP. Hundreds of soldiers and around 40 howitzers would be used. The exercises had been planned for a long time and were not a reaction to China’s maneuvers. Taiwan regularly holds maneuvers simulating a Chinese invasion. In July, the Taiwanese military practiced countering attacks from the sea in a “joint intercept operation” as part of its largest annual drill.

Taiwan conflict: concerns about possible Chinese attack on the island

Update from August 8, 11:20 a.m: The dispute over Taiwan is one of the most dangerous trouble spots in the world. Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, concerns are growing around the world that China could similarly attempt to conquer the democratic island.

China is forcing any country that wants diplomatic ties with Beijing not to have official contacts with Taiwan. There is talk of the “One China Principle”. After that, Beijing is the only legitimate representative of China.

History of Taiwan: Few countries recognize the country

Under Chinese pressure, Taiwan was expelled from the United Nations and international organizations. Only fewer than two dozen smaller countries still maintain diplomatic relations. Germany or the USA only operate an unofficial representation in Taipei.

Taiwan conflict: China surprisingly continues maneuvers – “necessary warning” to the USA

Update from August 8, 7:15 a.m.: China surprisingly continued its maneuvers around Taiwan on Monday. Despite his initial announcement that the military drills would only last until Sunday, the “combat drills” in the air and sea of ​​the Taiwan Strait Strait continued, state television reported. The People’s Liberation Army focused on “joint operations against submarines and attacks at sea”.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian called the maneuvers a “necessary warning” to the US and Taiwan on Monday. It was an “appropriate” response to their “provocations”. The tensions were “deliberately” created by the United States, with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveling to Taipei against opposition from Beijing.

When the maneuvers were announced last Tuesday, the Chinese leadership had originally promised a conclusion on Sunday. So far, however, no formal end has been announced. Rather, some Chinese commentators have suggested that the military exercises are taking place regularly and could become a new normal.

China surprisingly continued its maneuvers around Taiwan on Monday. © Fu Gan/dpa

Taiwan conflict: USA rages about “irresponsible” Chinese and speaks of “significant escalation”

Update from August 7th, 9:36 am: “They are provocative, irresponsible and increase the risk of miscalculation”: With these words a White House spokesman condemned China’s military maneuvers around Taiwan. He reports that Guardians. These activities are “a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo,” the British newspaper quoted the US government spokesman as saying.

The Chinese government, for its part, has again sharply criticized the Joe Biden government for Nancy Pelosi’s visit: Deputy Secretary of State Hua Chunying accused her on Twitter of “stop flexing muscles on China’s doorstep.”

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was the most senior from the US in a quarter-century — China angered by its claim to the island. © Kento Nara/Imago

Trump rages over ‘mad’ Pelosi’s Taiwan trip: ‘What the heck’

Update from August 6, 11:45 a.m.: During a speech in the US state of Wisconsin, former US President Donald Trump criticized the visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Crazy Nancy Pelosi, what the hell!” Trump said in his speech to supporters. “What was she doing in Taiwan?” he asked. Pelosi was “a dream for China” and gave the People’s Republic a “pretext”. “You’ve been waiting for this excuse,” Trump said.

Taiwan conflict: Blinken with accusation against China – “increasingly destabilizing”

Update from August 6th, 11:25 am: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused China of using US leader Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to escalate tensions over the democratic island. Beijing has already carried out “increasingly destabilizing and potentially dangerous actions in relation to Taiwan in recent years,” said Blinken during a visit to the Philippines.

Changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait straits comes from Beijing, not the United States, Blinken said, referring to Chinese missile tests and military exercises near Taiwan. Blinken spoke of a “total mismatch” between Pelosi’s peaceful visit and China’s escalating military maneuvers.

Taiwan conflict: Pelosi’s visit to Taipei caused a stir in China

First report from August 6th: Munich – The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, caused a stir in China with her visit to the democratically self-governing island of Taiwan. Beijing regards the island as its own territory and thus an internal affair. Pelosi’s visit was therefore perceived as a “violation of Chinese sovereignty”.

China conducts military maneuvers around Taiwan – Taipei accuses Beijing of “attack simulation”.

In response, China’s “People’s Liberation Army” (PLA) launched military maneuvers in six areas around the island. According to the Taiwanese military, China has now “simulated” an attack on the island during these maneuvers. As reported by the Defense Ministry in Taipei, numerous military aircraft and warships were operating near Taiwan in the morning.

Some of them would have crossed the unofficial but mostly mutually respected “median line” down the middle of the Taiwan Strait separating the mainland and the island. In response, Taiwan’s military sent out planes and radio warnings, and mobilized anti-missile defense systems to pursue the Chinese military planes. Chinese planes regularly penetrate the island’s air defense zone.

China and Taiwan: That’s what the conflict is about View photo gallery

Taiwan official found dead in hotel – he was in charge of missile production

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s senior official in charge of missile production, Ouyang Lixing, was found dead in a hotel in southern Taiwan. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardians citing Taiwanese media. The cause of the scientist’s death was a heart attack, it said. According to the authorities, no external influence was found. The officer is said to have been suffering from a heart condition, according to his family, according to the news outlet Reuters reported.

Lixing, 57, was the deputy head of the military’s Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. There he managed several projects for the production of missiles for the Taiwanese army.

So the situation around Taiwan is getting worse. An expert explained to Merkur.de what an escalation of the Taiwan conflict would mean for Germany. How did the tensions in the Far East come about in the first place? Background to the Taiwan-China conflict. (bb)