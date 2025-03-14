The drama on the Panama Canal continues. After Blackrock and MSC, agree on the acquisition of CK Hutchison of the two main Panamanian ports of entry to the interoceanic route, the Chinese administration of Hong Kong, where CK Hutchison operates, has threatened The port manager. “China’s maritime transport and trade will be slowed down by the United States. CK Hutchison should be thought twice on which side they should be“, according to statements collected by Financial Times. Yesterday the NBC revealed that Donald Trump is considering Invade the channel.

The words of Chinese officials, carefully “leaked” to the press related to Beijing following a strategy that likes to use the Chinese executive, have sat like A slab to the port manager. The CK Hutchison price has fallen this Friday 6% to 46 Hongkonese dollars. When CK communicated the operation last week, the company’s valorization grew 33% in two days.

A rare operation

The agreement that CK Hutchison reached with Blackrock and MSC consists of a double operation. On the one hand, the sale of 43 ports located in 23 countries. On the other hand, the transfer of 90% of the participations that CK has about Panama Ports, a company that controls The terminals of Cristóbal and Balboathe most important in the Panama Canal. Each of them is located at the ends of the artificial route and is a must for many merchant ships.

For CK represented the business of the century. The total amount of the operation amounts to 22.8 billion dollars (21.3 billion euros) and is expected to be carried out within one month. The announcement of the sale was a gift for CK, which saw fired your price. The purchase was superior to the market capitalization of the port company itself, valued at 18,000 million euros.

The Doubt came with Blackrock. What led to the world’s largest investment firm to buy the management of 45 ports as if it were the Monopoly Marina? The answer is still unknown. It could be an attempt to calm Trump’s desires and stabilize the region, one more investment of the extensive portfolio or a way of earning a favor with the White House. MSCthe main shipping company of the world based in Switzerland, played a comfortable role as a technical partner of the operation.

China’s fears, Trump’s intentions

The words of Hong Kong’s high positions were known hours later the exclusive NBC was published. The American media reported that the US president had ordered the Pentagon Prepare a plan to take the Panama Canal for arms. At the moment, The artificial route is administered by the Government of the Central American country After taking its management in 1999. The channel was built by the Americans, who administered the interoceanic route throughout the twentieth century.

If Trump conquers the channel, could establish higher rates to ships from the second world power or even directly ban the passage of ships With Chinese pavilion. In a second step, even if he did not effectively invade the interoceanic route, he could threaten his troops so that the Panamanian authority would yield to his demands.

It was in one way or another, it would be a problem for China and international maritime trade. The words of Hongkonese officials, who warn that the sale of Panamanian ports is a bad idea, seem to contemplate the fear that Donald Trump can reach Close the chinese trade chlus.