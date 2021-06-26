China has threatened to block the supply of the CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine. Diplomatic sources told the Associated Press about this.

The reason for the demarche was Kiev’s signature on a document of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, which calls on to study the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC. After that, Beijing informed its Ukrainian counterparties that it was forced to suspend the supply of a batch of medication in 500 thousand doses.

Ukraine has become a victim of China. Beijing actually used the vaccine as a weapon. Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs

As a result, on June 24, Ukraine backed down and withdrew its signature.

Earlier, Ukraine agreed with China on the supply of 1.9 million doses of vaccine from the manufacturer Sinovac Biotech. At the moment, Kiev has received 1.2 million doses of the drug. In addition to China, Ukraine has signed contracts for the supply of American vaccines Pfizer and Novavax, as well as the British-Swedish AstraZeneca.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC is home to one of the largest national minorities in China, the Uyghurs, most of whom are Muslims. Beijing has been accused of wanting to exterminate the Uyghurs as a group, in part or in whole. This is done through cultural pressure – the camps are called “re-education camps” – and through tools such as forced sterilization, according to the West.

However, diplomats say, Ukraine can still return its signature and become the 45th state to support the document. The current session of the Human Rights Council will last until July 13, and, according to the rules of the organization, it is possible to add signatures to documents and resolutions within two weeks after the end of the session.

During the HRC meeting, Ambassador Leslie Norton of Canada highlighted credible “reports of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence and the forced separation of children from their parents” in China. In early March, the Newlines Institute wrote that the Chinese authorities violated each of the prohibitions of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, so that what is happening to Muslim Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur region of China can be considered extermination.

1,000,000 Uighurs held in Chinese labor camps, UN claims

In March 2020, the EU, the US, Canada and the UK imposed sanctions on China on charges of violating the rights of Uyghurs and harassing ethnic minorities. On March 22, China imposed tough sanctions on the EU in response to human rights “notations”. The sanctions affected 10 individuals and four organizations from Brussels. Before that, the EU Foreign Ministers agreed on the inclusion of four Chinese citizens and one organization in the sanctions list.

The Chinese authorities have denied allegations of forced labor and called it “the lie of the century fabricated by the US.”